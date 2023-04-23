85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh jail

By PTI
Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh jail
X
  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Dibrugarh, Apr 23: A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday, officials said.

According to official sources, Singh was brought aboard a special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police during early Sunday morning.

He will be taken to the town's central jail which has been converted into a high security jail ever since some of Singh's associates were brought here to be lodged.

"His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy," a senior official told PTI.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh jail

Dibrugarh, Apr 23: A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday, officials said.

According to official sources, Singh was brought aboard a special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police during early Sunday morning.

He will be taken to the town's central jail which has been converted into a high security jail ever since some of Singh's associates were brought here to be lodged.

"His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy," a senior official told PTI.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X