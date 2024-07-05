86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Amrit Pal Singh flown to Delhi from Assam for oath taking ceremony

By The Assam Tribune
Amrit Pal Singh flown to Delhi from Assam for oath taking ceremony
X

Amritpal Singh

Dibrugarh,Jul 5: Chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amrit Pal Singh, who was in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, was taken to New Delhi for his oath-taking ceremony as the newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, Punjab.

Amrit Pal has been granted four-day parole for the swearing-in; he was taken by a special aircraft on Friday.

After being lodged in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, Amrit Pal contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib Constituency in Punjab and won by a huge margin.

It may be mentioned that Singh is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick