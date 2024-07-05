Amrit Pal Singh flown to Delhi from Assam for oath taking ceremony

Dibrugarh,Jul 5: Chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amrit Pal Singh, who was in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, was taken to New Delhi for his oath-taking ceremony as the newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, Punjab.

Amrit Pal has been granted four-day parole for the swearing-in; he was taken by a special aircraft on Friday.



After being lodged in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, Amrit Pal contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib Constituency in Punjab and won by a huge margin.



It may be mentioned that Singh is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

