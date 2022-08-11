'Amrit Mala Run' in Karimganj, Hailakandi districts to commemorate 75 years of independence

Nilambazar, Aug 11: To commemorate the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, a 'Amrit Mala Run' will be organised for the first time from August 12 to 14 in Karimganj district.

A 125 km-long relay marathon run is being held with NCC cadets and students of colleges of Karimganj and Hailakandi districts under the initiative of 4th Assam Battalion, NCC and with the support of Karimganj district administration. The relay marathon run with the theme 'Bonding Borders and Connecting Colleges' will kick off with the national flag at 9 am on Friday, from the DSA ground in Karimganj.

Then the first group of cadets will hand over the national flag of this race to the cadets of the next college and from there the next group will leave for the next college. Total eight NCC cadets of Karimganj and Hailakandi districts will be participating in the programme. The cadres participating in the run will circumambulate various villages and towns of Karimganj and Hailakandi districts spreading the message of 'Desh Bhakti and Yuva Shakti'.

Women cadets will also participate in this three-day 'Amrit Mala Run' to show women power to the world. This three-day long relay marathon will end on August 14, at 10 am at Karimganj DSA play ground. The DCs of Karimganj and Hailakandi have already informed the principals of eight colleges of both districts to make all kinds of preparations. The participating colleges include Karimganj College, Rabindra Sadan Mahila College, Nilambazar College, Patharkandi College, Ramakrishna Nagar College, SS College Hailakandi, AL Chowdhury College Algapur and NC College Badarpur.

The district administration has already informed the concerned department to arrange road safety, health services, food and drinking water etc for the preparation of 'Amrit Mala Run'. Amrita Mohotsav t-shirt will be given to the participants