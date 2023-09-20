85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Amrit Kalash Yatra kickstarts in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Amrit Kalash Yatra kickstarts in Assam
Guwahati, Sep 20: Amrit Kalash Yatra under "Meri Maati Mera Desh" programme kickstarted on Wednesday in Assam.

Reportedly, in this programme a handful of soil is collected from each residence of every village panchayat, every ward of the municipal corporation of the state which will be mixed together and put it into urns in Guwahati on October 26.

Later, all the collected urns will be sent to New Delhi on October 28.

The Assam Tribune


