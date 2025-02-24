Ample scope to set up aviation academy in Assam, says industry insiders

Guwahati, Feb. 24: There is ample scope for the setting up of a full-fledged aviation academy in Assam to cater to the needs of not only the States of the Northeast but also for the neighbouring countries, and the State government can explore the opportunity in the ensuing Advantage Assam 2.0 business conclave.

Industry sources told The Assam Tribune that with the growth of the aviation sector in India, there is shortage of pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and other staff, but unfortunately, the entire north eastern region does not have such an academy.

Sources said that Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy is the only government pilot training institute in the country and though two more private pilot training institutes have been set up in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the cost involved is beyond the reach of most of the students. Aspiring pilots from India also go to countries like Canada for training but the cost involved for such training is very high and at present, nearly Rs 1 crore is required for training in such countries. The Northeast does not even have a flying club. Though the Assam Flying Club was set up at the behest of prominent personalities, including RG Baruah, it was closed down long back.

Sources admitted that students who learn flying in the flying clubs cannot directly fly commercial aircraft. But they can have flying hours in their bag and later get training in the Rashtriya Udan Academy to fly commercial planes.

Sources also said that there is scope for setting up of a full-fledged aviation academy to train up pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, crew members, air field managers, etc. There are a number of airports in Assam, which are not quite busy and those airfields can be used for training.

If the prices are competitive, students from the neighbouring countries will also be interested to come to get training here, sources said.

Sources added that Advantage Assam 2.0 would give the State government the best opportunity to explore possibilities in this regard.

- By R Dutta Choudhury