Amit Shah unveils Rs 1,700-Cr projects, 2nd Assam Assembly to come up in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Jan 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for Assam’s second legislative assembly complex in Dibrugarh and inaugurated and launched multiple infrastructure and development projects in the district, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 1,700 crore.

The second legislative assembly complex will come up near the Dibrugarh Bypass Road built across 57 bighas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 284 crore. Designed to accommodate up to 150 MLAs, the complex will feature a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey MLA hostel, a 50-seat media lounge with restaurant facilities, an 800-seat modern auditorium, a 100-seat conference hall and dedicated security barracks.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said Dibrugarh occupies a special place in Assam’s economic and cultural history.

“This is the land from where Assam’s tea reaches markets across the world. Tea garden workers have played a vital role in strengthening India’s economy. Today, development projects worth hundreds of crores are being inaugurated and launched from this historic region,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Union Home Minister remarked that past governments were known more for announcements than execution.

“For years, promises remained confined to paper. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcements are being converted into work on the ground,” Shah said.

Shah also inaugurated the first phase of the multi-disciplinary sports complex at Khanikar in Dibrugarh, developed over 106 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 238 crore.

The facility includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football ground, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, along with an athletes’ hostel and residential quarters for coaches.

He further laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the sports complex, involving an additional investment of Rs 209 crore.

Once completed, the expansion will increase the stadium’s seating capacity from 5,000 to 35,000.

Highlighting the importance of sports infrastructure, Shah said, “India’s youth are making their mark at national and international levels. However, talent can only flourish when supported by quality infrastructure, proper equipment and sustained government backing.”

The Union Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research (IWH&R) at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district, a Rs 292 crore project.

The institute will focus on wildlife disease surveillance, research, diagnosis and capacity building, and will house advanced laboratories, training facilities, a clinical block, a museum and a state-of-the-art auditorium.

In addition, Shah launched a Rs 692 crore wetland restoration and rejuvenation project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The initiative aims to scientifically restore 15 major wetlands across nine districts of Assam to mitigate floods, enhance water-holding capacity and strengthen flood management in the Brahmaputra basin.

“Rivers and wetlands are central to Assam’s cultural and economic life. By channelising excess floodwaters into large wetlands, we will be able to protect nearly 7.5 lakh people and provide farmers with irrigation support for multiple cropping cycles,” Shah said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the day as historic for Dibrugarh and Upper Assam. “In 77 years of independence, few could have imagined a second legislative assembly outside Guwahati. Today, that vision is taking shape. The new assembly complex will strengthen governance and ease the burden on people of Upper Assam who otherwise have to travel to Guwahati for official work,” he said.