Amit Shah to attend job distribution event, lay foundation of forensic varsity in Ghy

Guwahati, May 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati on Thursday during which he will attend the “biggest-ever” appointment letter distribution ceremony in Assam.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University at Changsari, about 20 kms from Guwahati, which will be its ninth campus in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The university will provide forensic training to scientists from South East Asia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, besides offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various forensic subjects.

The Union home minister also distribute 44,703 appointment letters during the visit, which will be the biggest-ever distribution of jobs in the state under one roof, Sarma said.

“This is part of the government’s promise of providing one lakh jobs. So far, 41,920 jobs have already been provided and recruitment for another 22,776 posts will be underway soon.

“We will ensure that even if there is any overlapping of appointees, one lakh jobs are ensured as promised,” he added.

Sarma, whose BJP-led coalition government completed two years in office this month, had promised of providing one lakh government jobs within a year of coming to power before the 2021 assembly polls.

Sarma said Shah will ceremonially hand over the appointment letters at a programme at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara area of the city.

“It is not a public meeting. We are inviting only the qualified candidates to attend the programme. We are not erecting any pandal there as a lot of government money gets spent on it. But we will arrange for drinking water, etc.” the CM said.

On allegations of candidates obtaining fake certificates of being physically disabled to qualify for jobs under reservation, Sarma said an enquiry is on into several such instances.

“We will act against the candidates who had got the fake certificates as well as the authorities who had provided those to them,” he added.