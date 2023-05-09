Amit Shah postpones Assam visit amid Manipur violence

Guwahati, May 9: The proposed visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam on May 11 has been postponed to May 26 amid the Manipur unrest, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma also said that HM Shah called him up on Monday morning to inform him about the change in schedule.

“Accordingly, the scheduled programme for distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 selected candidates of regular government jobs will also be postponed to May 26,” he asserted.

The senior BJP leader was scheduled to visit Assam on May 11 to mark the completion of two-years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in the largest northeastern state by population.

Shah, in his forthcoming visit, will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University in Guwahati.

Sarma, who addressed a press briefing after returning to the state days after campaigning for upcoming Karnataka polls, said that Assam has sheltered over 2000 families of migrated Manipur residents due to the ongoing unrest in the state. The local administration is providing migrants with adequate food, shelter and security, he added.

Over 13,000 people have been displaced and at least 54 killed in violence-hit Manipur after clashes broke out earlier this month between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in the north-eastern state.