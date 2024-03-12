Amit Shah likely to visit Assam to inaugurate Bardowa Project on Mar 15

Guwahati, Mar 12: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Assam to inaugurate the Bardowa Project in Assam's Nagaon district on March 15.

During his visit to the state, the minister will also attend a party meeting and address a huge public rally in Hojai.

Apart from Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Assam on March 14, 2024.

During the minister’s visit, he is slated to address two rallies in the state.

It may be mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), will contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats and UPPL in Kokrajhar seats.





Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji is scheduled to inaugurate the much anticipated Bardowa Project on March 15.



Hon'ble HM will then address a huge public rally in Hojai.



Today, I visited the venue and held a preparatory meeting. pic.twitter.com/Bo12LJgye4 — Pijush Hazarika (Modi ka Parivar) (@Pijush_hazarika) March 11, 2024



