Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Governor, Assam CM extend greetings to people on Kati Bihu

Guwahati, Oct 18: As Assam observes Kati Bihu on Saturday, an occasion to pray for agricultural prosperity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president JP Nadda extended their greetings to the people of the state.

"On the occasion of 'Kati Bihu', I pray before the holy 'Tulsi' for the well-being of the people of Assam," Acharya said in a social media post.

"May the earthen lamp lit before the Tulsi plant illuminate the Assamese society. May the verdant fields bring prosperity for the farmers of the state," the governor added.

Shah, also in a post on the social media site, prayed for the "well-being and prosperity of all my sisters and brothers of Assam".

"May this festival bring happiness and abundance into everyone's lives," he said.

Nadda also extended his wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of 'Kati Bihu'.

"My heartfelt greetings to all my sisters and brothers of Assam on the auspicious occasion of 'Kati Bihu'. May this festival fill every home with new hope, prosperity and good health," the BJP national president said.

Sarma highlighted the significance of the festival in praying for a bountiful harvest in this agrarian state.

"This evening, people of Assam will light a diya (earthen lamp) in front of Maa Tusli to pray for a bountiful harvest in the coming days, and for everyone's safety and prosperity. It is a solemn occasion to remember the contributions of our farmers and our close ties with nature," Sarma said in a post on a micro-blogging website.

He also thanked Shah and Nadda for their wishes and added that the farmers of the state are prospering and thriving with the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya and the interventions of the central government.

Sarma said that the state is working towards being self-reliant in the agriculture sector.

PTI