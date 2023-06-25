Amit Shah discusses flood situation with Assam CM

Guwahati, Jun 25: As several districts of Assam are currently reeling under the first wave of floods of the year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured to help Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in any possible way.
Home Minister Shah discussed the state's present flood situation with CM Sarma and assured assistance.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma via twitter expressed gratitude to the home minister for his concern regarding the flood situation in the State.
