Amit Shah discusses flood situation with Assam CM

Guwahati, Jun 25: As several districts of Assam are currently reeling under the first wave of floods of the year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured to help Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in any possible way.

Home Minister Shah discussed the state's present flood situation with CM Sarma and assured assistance.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma via twitter expressed gratitude to the home minister for his concern regarding the flood situation in the State.





Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby.



The… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2023





Gratitude Hon'ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons.



We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for all the help to the state… https://t.co/PgsQjyBA5g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2023



