Amit Shah dials Assam CM to discuss aftermath of devastating storm

Guwahati, April 1: Following the devastating storm that ravaged several houses and claimed lives in Assam, West Bengal, and Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that the central government will provide all kinds of assistance to the affected families and areas.

The union home minister informed that he spoke to the chief ministers of the states affected by the devastating storm and took stock of the aftermath. He offered condolences to the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Shah further urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to provide the affected families with all kinds of assistance.

“I am deeply concerned about the terrible damage caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur. I have spoken to the chief ministers and assured them of all kinds of assistance. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I also urge all BJP workers to stay with the victims during this time of crisis and provide them with all kinds of assistance,” Amit Shah posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji telephoned me to discuss the aftermath of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam yesterday. His assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Govt of India is deeply appreciated.”