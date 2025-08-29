Amit Shah, CM Sarma recall contributions of Golap Borbora on birth centenary

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam on Friday celebrated the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, with top leaders recalling his lifelong contributions as a socialist leader, freedom fighter, and reformist politician.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the central programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra as the chief guest, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries paid rich tributes.

Born in 1925 in Golaghat, Borbora spent his early years in Tinsukia before pursuing studies in Kolkata, where he came into contact with stalwarts like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Their influence instilled in him the courage and conviction that would shape his political career. A committed socialist, Borbora actively joined the 1950 Satyagraha movement, leading the first satyagrahi group in 1957, for which he was jailed for six months.

He made history in 1968 by becoming the first opposition member from Assam to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In 1978, he scripted a new chapter in Assam’s political history by becoming the state’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, ending decades of uninterrupted Congress rule.

Speaking at the centenary event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Borbora’s pioneering reforms.

“Golap Borbora’s first decision as Chief Minister was to make education free up to Class 10, ensuring that children from all backgrounds could study. He also worked to make healthcare accessible to all and took initiatives that created banking and railway jobs for the people of Assam. His vision was to build an inclusive Assam free from corruption and foreign infiltration,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also recalled Borbora’s efforts to cleanse electoral rolls. “During his tenure, Borbora initiated steps to identify and remove illegal voters. He analysed around 47,000 names, and nearly 36,000 were declared foreigners. This laid the foundation for the Assam Movement,” Sarma added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paying tribute, said, “Golap Borbora was a true socialist and nationalist whose ideals continue to inspire us. His government pioneered free education, expanded healthcare, and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the poor. Prime Minister Modi, inspired by Borbora’s ideals, has announced the formation of a high-powered mission to study demographic changes and identify illegal migrants across India. Assam’s ongoing efforts to evict infiltrators are a continuation of Borbora’s vision.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal too hailed Borbora as a fearless leader. “He raised a strong and fearless voice against the Emergency imposed by the Congress and stood firmly against corruption and dynastic politics. His people-centric work continues to remain relevant and inspirational even today,” Sonowal shared in micro blogging site.

Golap Borbora’s son, Pankaj Borbora, expressed gratitude to the state government for commemorating his father’s legacy.

“We are thankful that the state government has taken this initiative. My father’s ideals remain as relevant today as they were decades ago. It was his government’s intensive revision of voters’ lists during the Mangaldoi by-election in 1978 that first highlighted the issue of illegal migration. Had this process been extended to other constituencies, the problem would not have grown to this scale,” he said.

Golap Borbora, remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and commitment to socialist values, passed away on March 19, 2006, at the age of 81. On his birth centenary, Assam remembered him not only as its first non-Congress Chief Minister but also as a leader whose vision for education, healthcare, and social justice continues to inspire generations.

