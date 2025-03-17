Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of new criminal laws in NE

Guwahati,Mar 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that once the new criminal laws are fully enforced, there will be a significant transformation in the region's law and order situation and cautioned that there should be no political interference in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organised crime.

Shah was chairing a review meeting in Guwahati on the status of implementation of three new criminal laws in the northeastern states.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the northeastern states. Shah directed the state governments to monitor the progress and instructed the police forces to focus more on securing citizens' rights.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister said the central government is committed to providing the citizens with a speedy and transparent justice system and emphasised that to strengthen law and order, it is essential to register crimes without any delay.

He said that the northeastern states need to put in more efforts towards the implementation of the new criminal laws. He stated that these laws will ensure that justice is delivered by the Supreme Court within three years of an FIR being registered in any case. He said that all northeastern states should ensure training of 100 percent of police personnel on the new criminal laws.

Shah requested the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states to hold a review meeting every month on the implementation of the laws. He also directed the DGPS and chief secretaries of the states to conduct a review meeting every 15 days.

The Union Home Minister said that the administration must reach the grassroots level, and police stations should become places where people receive justice. He emphasised that this would only be possible with 100 percent implementation of three new laws.

He also emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of e-Sakshya. He stated that until there are sufficient scientific officers, it will not be possible to file fully satisfactory charge sheets from a forensic science perspective. He further urged the use of the "Trial in Absentia' provision, which will help bring fugitive criminals back to the country.

Shah said that the stronger the Director of Prosecution is made, the easier it will be to ensure justice for the people. He noted that, for a long time, the police in the Northeast were primarily focused on fighting insurgency.

However, with insurgency now nearly eradicated in the region, the police should shift their focus toward protecting people's lives, property, and dignity. Shah further stated that the Narendra Modi government introduced three new laws after an extensive and detailed deliberation process spanning nearly 45 months. Detailed reports on preparedness, achievements, and challenges in implementing the reforms were presented by individual states. Police modernisation and capacity building and cybercrime responses and awareness were also taken up during the closed-door meeting.

The Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim; the Governor of Manipur; the Union Home Secretary; the Chief Secretaries; and the DGPs of the northeastern states and other senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state governments were also present in the meeting.

The Home Minister also unveiled a book titled New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules by CID, Assam. Later, Shah left for New Delhi after winding up his three-day visit to the region.





By

Staff Reporter





