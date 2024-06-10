Aminul Islam quits AIUDF after Ajmal’s humiliating defeat in LS polls

Guwahati, June 10: Following All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal's massive defeat to Congress’ Rakibul Hussain, the party's general secretary and chief spokesperson, Aminul Islam, tendered his resignation from the party on Monday.

According to sources, MLA Aminul Islam resigned from the party, accepting moral responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned that three-time Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal faced defeat in the hands of Rakibul Islam with a huge margin of more than 10,00,000 votes in the general elections.