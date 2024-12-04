Amidst protests, MP Dilip Saikia urges B'desh to ensure minority security in Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Dec 4: In the wake of growing protests over atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, Member of Parliament (MP) Dilip Saikia has urged the interim government of the neighbouring nation to ensure their security.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Darrang-Udalguri MP said, “The Hindus in Bangladesh are being tortured. While Prime Minister Modi has requested the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, I appeal once again to the Government of Bangladesh to ensure their security.”

MP Saikia also urged the Centre to beef up security along the eastern-north-eastern borders, citing the 4,096 km stretch shared by India and Bangladesh.

“Assam, Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya all share borders with Bangladesh. I request the Government of India to strengthen the security along these borders, similar to the country’s western borders,” Saikia said, adding that the historically strong relationship between India and Bangladesh should not be overshadowed by current tensions.

Saikia also highlighted the alarming demographic changes in Bangladesh, particularly the significant decline in the Hindu population. “In 1971, about 24% of the population in Bangladesh was Hindu, but now it has fallen to just 6%,” Saikia added.

The MP’s remarks come amidst rising protests in several states, including Assam and Tripura, over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage and calls for action to protect religious minorities.

On December 1, thousands of protesters gathered in Ulukandi village in Sribhumi, marching towards the Sutarkandi border in a demonstration organised by the Santani Aikya Manch and other Hindu organisations.

The protesters, chanting anti-Bangladesh slogans and waving saffron flags, condemned the violence, including killings, looting, and other atrocities directed at Bangladesh’s religious minorities, especially Hindus.

Amidst the rise in anti-Bangladesh sentiments among the populace, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament on November 30 that the Ministry has urged Bangladesh to take all necessary measures to protect its minority communities.







