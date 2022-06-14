Amid severe waterlogging and landslides, DDMA issues alert for people in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 14: Heavy showers lashed Guwahati city last night, damaging several roads and areas here. The downpour continued till early this morning. Incessant rain caused flash flood and waterlogging. Landslides have been reported in Bahistha and Kharguli.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rain, the District Disaster Management Authorities has advised citizens not to venture out unless absolutely essential.

The DDMA further asked residents who are residing in water logging and landslides prone areas to consider shifting to a safer location.

Alternatively in case of emergencies, residents can contact the District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297

Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984

Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686

Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488

Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422

The above numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.