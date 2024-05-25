Amid rise in mercury level, school timings revised in Cachar

Silchar, May 25: At a time when temperatures are soaring to nearly 39 degrees and the extreme heat wave is making life difficult for the people in Cachar district, the District Administration has issued an order for revised school timings across the district.

In the order issued on Saturday by the Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, it has been mentioned that the move has been taken owing to the persistent rise in temperatures during the last week in order to ensure the wellbeing of the students and minimise their exposure to extreme heat during school hours.

“After careful consideration and consultation with relevant authorities, it has been deemed necessary to advance school timings across the district. This adjustment aims to provide a cooler environment for students, ensuring their safety and comfort during the hottest parts of the day,” the order stated.

As per the order for the new timings, which will come into effect on May 27, 2024, and will remain in force until further notice, the revised timings for the schools across the district would be:

Lower Primary Schools: 7:30 am to 12:15 pm

Upper Primary Schools: 7:30 am to 12:45 pm

High Schools/Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 am to 1:15 pm

The Cachar District Administration has urged all schools to adhere to the revised timings so that students find it congenial to attend classes accordingly.







