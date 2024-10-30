Amid public outcry, Assam CM seeks time to explore alternatives for Dighalipukhuri trees

Guwahati, Oct 30: A day after concerned Guwahatians voiced their heartfelt opposition to the felling of century-old trees along Dighalipukhuri on Mohammad Tayabullah Road due to ongoing flyover construction, the government responded to the outcry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the citizens of Guwahati that one of the government's priorities is to protect the greenery along the construction of the 6-km-long flyover and that it is committed to preserving the city’s heritage and environment.

“I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility,” he wrote on a popular micro-blogging website, addressing the issue.

The Chief Minister's assurance follows a protest where over 300 Guwahatians from all walks of life took to the streets against the government’s decision to fell approximately 21 trees along the historic Dighalipukhuri.

The group, united under the banner of “Concerned Citizens of Guwahati”, submitted a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, urging intervention in what they described as a critical environmental issue.

The letter emphasised that cutting down the trees would deprive the area of its title as the “lungs of Guwahati” and diminish its scenic charm.

Additionally, they petitioned the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, urging him to consider a suo motu Public Interest Litigation.

The petition requested the Court’s intervention to halt the government’s proposed plans that would strip Dighalipukhuri of its greenery.

On Tuesday night, residents took turns standing guard to protect the trees, with students, concerned citizens, and environmental activists uniting for the cause.









I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2024



