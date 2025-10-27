Amid growing grief over Zubeen Garg, 48-year-old fan found dead in Sonapur

Jorabat, Oct 27: A 48-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, allegedly leaving behind a note referring to late singer Zubeen Garg. The incident occurred in Maloibari, near Sonapur, and has further intensified the emotional wave surrounding the singer’s demise last month.

Police identified the deceased as Sarat Kalita, a resident of the area. His body was discovered hanging from a tree, with a note in his pocket reminiscing Garg. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Even as news of the death spread, thousands of fans thronged Zubeen Kshetra — the hilltop cremation ground at Hatimura, Sonapur — to pay tribute to the late singer. The site, renamed by fans, has turned into a focal point of grief and protest, as people continued to demand justice over the circumstances of Garg’s death.

From early morning, visitors from across Assam arrived carrying incense, flowers, and gamosas inscribed with messages of love. The air was filled with Garg’s songs, chants of “Justice for Zubeen Da,” and collective prayers for peace.

“It’s painful to even stand here,” said a woman from Udalguri who travelled with 40 others by bus. “We came to pray for Zubeen Da’s soul and ask for justice.”

The heavy turnout led to severe traffic congestion along National Highway 27, with vehicles taking over an hour to cover the short distance from Jorabat to Sonapur.

Groups from Bokakhat, Karbi Anglong, and other districts carried banners and sang Garg’s songs. Some criticised the administration’s reported plan to impose time restrictions at the cremation site. “This place belongs to the people,” said one youth. “Zubeen Da never believed in limits, and neither should this place.”

As the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into Garg’s death, Zubeen Kshetra has become both a place of mourning and a symbol of the public’s enduring demand for justice.