Amid crumbling ruins, Garbhitar embodies Assam’s tradition of communal harmony

Nalbari, Jan 7: Tucked away near Dhamdhama in Assam’s Tamulpur district, Garbhitar is a village where history whispers from crumbling earthworks and age-old ponds.

Once the flourishing capital of Fengua Raja, a Kachari king, Garbhitar is gradually slipping into obscurity, surviving today as a quiet rural settlement bearing the fading imprints of a regal past.

Several centuries ago, Fengua Raja established his capital here, constructing a fortified settlement (garh) that extended nearly four miles in radius.

The garh once served as the political and administrative heart of the region. To sustain royal life, the king ordered the excavation of seven large ponds, each designed for a specific purpose.

Ghoradhowa was used to bathe royal horses, Madaikata and Patmadaiya served palace attendants, while Kawaimari, Kurihamari and Chital Pukhuri were reserved for rearing different species of fish. Remarkably, all seven ponds still exist, though time and neglect have left most of them vulnerable.

What sets Garbhitar apart, however, is not only its history but the enduring spirit of communal harmony rooted in its landscape.

“Hindus and Muslims live here together. There are Assamese Muslims, Bengali Muslims, Bengali Hindus and Assamese Hindus, and we share a harmonious relationship. There has never been any conflict between us,” said Jomiruddin Ahmed, a local resident.









Poradhap Bishnu Temple in Bherbheri

This harmony finds its most powerful expression at Chital Pukhuri, a nearly 12-bigha pond located on the boundary between Garbhitar and the neighbouring village of Bherbheri.

While Garbhitar is predominantly Muslim and Bherbheri largely Hindu, residents from both villages jointly manage the pond through a fisheries committee formed decades ago.

The income generated from the sale of fish is equally shared between the Poradhap Bishnu Temple in Bherbheri and the Garbhitar mosque.

“Both communities fish together and sell the produce. The money is then divided and shared between the temple and the mosque. If the temple organises a programme, we attend it, and when we organise something, they do the same,” Ahmed added.

Even today, Garbhitar’s social fabric reflects this shared ethos. Devotional hymns from the Naamghar blend effortlessly with the call to prayer from the mosque. It's a rare and quiet assertion of coexistence in times when communal narratives often dominate public discourse.

Yet, despite its historical and social significance, Garbhitar remains neglected. The ancient fort has suffered severe damage from floods and encroachments, while the royal ponds lack any formal conservation measures, their embankments steadily eroding.

Poor road connectivity and the absence of basic infrastructure further isolate what was once a thriving capital.

Fearing that these invaluable heritage sites may disappear altogether, residents have appealed to both the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to take urgent steps to preserve Fengua Garh, Chital Pukhuri and other historical remains.

With timely intervention, they believe Garbhitar can be protected not merely as a forgotten relic of the past, but as a living testament to Assam’s shared history, cultural depth and communal harmony.