Amguri adorns 'Nyay for Angkita' posters ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 17: Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Assam, massive posters were hung in Amguri under Sivasagar district, questioning whether the expelled Indian Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta will receive ‘justice’.

According to initial information, the posters displayed pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Angkita Dutta taken during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ before she was expelled from the party for being unable to satisfy with her reply in show cause notice after she made serious allegations of harassment against National IYC President Srinivas BV.

The posters read, “Nyay for Angkita” and “Are you tired of the injustice women face everyday?”

It may be mentioned that in 2023, Dutta made serious allegations of harassment and discrimination against Srinivas while she was serving as president of the IYC state unit.

Following the allegation, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued a show cause notice to Angkita. After being unable to satisfy the party with her reply, she was expelled from Congress for ‘Anti-Party Activities.’