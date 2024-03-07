‘Ambulance was on non-emergency movement’ Assam DGP on Jorhat incident

Guwahati, Mar 7: Following the circulation of a video wherein an ambulance was seen stuck due to a convoy of a minister in Jorhat, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday informed that the said ambulance was not carrying a patient and was on non-emergency movement.

Singh stated that the driver of the ambulance was back at its home location and had no patients.

Taking to X platform, Singh posted, “The said ambulance bearing No: AS 01PC 4365. Camp: Dhekial PHC, Golaghat. With Driver: Sanmul Ali was on non- emergency movement back to its home location and had no patient. It was stopped by police personnel on duty since the vehicle was not carrying a patient and was on Non-emergency movement.”



He further informed that the police and traffic personnel across the state have again been sensitised about preferential route clearance to be given to ambulances carrying patients or on emergency movement.

Meanwhile, Singh urged the ambulances on such non-emergency duties to avoid using flashers.

It may be mentioned that an ambulance, allegedly with a patient on board, faced significant delays due to a convoy of a minister in the Tarajan area.

The incident occurred following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to Jorhat and Kaziranga on March 8 and 9, leading to increased security measures and frequent ministerial visits to the city.

Reports indicated that the Jorhat Police, possibly fearing repercussions from higher authorities, halted the ambulance along with pedestrians for an extended period to ensure smooth passage of the minister’s convoy. Emergency services, including ambulances carrying patients, were obstructed until the ministerial vehicle and convoy passed.