Ambulance delayed as minister’s convoy takes priority in Jorhat

Jorhat, March 6: In an alarming incident in Jorhat city, an ambulance with patient on board faced significant delay due to a convoy of minister in the Tarajan area.



As per sources, the incident occurred following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to Jorhat and Kaziranga on March 8 and 9, leading to increased security measures and frequent ministerial visits to the city. Reports indicate that the Jorhat Police, possibly fearing repercussions from higher authorities, halted the ambulance along with pedestrians for an extended period to ensure smooth passage of the minister’s convoy. Emergency services, including ambulances carrying patients, were obstructed until the ministerial vehicle and convoy passed.



The incident has sparked strong criticism and discussions in conscious circles, highlighting the severe consequences faced by the patients and pedestrians during the delay. Complaints have emerged regarding the apparent disregard for the well-being of those in need of urgent medical attention.

