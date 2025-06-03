Ambubachi Mela preparations underway; govt allocates Rs 4.55 Cr for arrangements

Guwahati, June 3: The government has allocated Rs 4.55 crore for the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to be held from June 22 to 26 at the Kamakhya Temple.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that preparations are already underway and the government is ready to ensure a seamless experience for both devotees and tourists.

“The government today held a review meeting with 24 departments, including senior officials such as the DC of Kamrup Metro, the Director of Tourism, and the Chairman and Vice Chairman of APDCL, to discuss various aspects of the arrangements,” Dass said.

He added that there will be another meeting on June 9 in the office of the Kamrup Metro DC and in the Kamakhya temple, to take stock of on-ground preparations.

Special arrangements are being planned for differently-abled devotees and those unable to climb the hill.

“Like every year, we will ensure that alternate routes are operational and accessible,” Dass said. However, he cautioned that certain roads prone to landslides may be closed to vehicles if the weather deteriorates, though they will remain open to pedestrians.

With regard to COVID-19 precautions, Dass clarified that no specific protocols have been issued by the government as of now.

“Unless there’s an official guideline, we cannot take any steps on that front,” he said.

The Minister urged devotees to avoid bringing footwear and instead wear socks, adding that carpeting and water arrangements will be in place. “We appeal to everyone visiting the shrine to cooperate and help maintain the sanctity of the site,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ambubachi Mela, Dass mentioned that the event is being rechristened as the "Ambubachi Mahayog".

Senior priests echoed the sentiment, saying, “Though it’s popularly called a mela, it is in fact a Mahayog, a sacred period when the planetary alignments make it a time of deep spiritual energy and austerity.”

The 2024 edition of the Ambubachi Mela saw a footfall of nearly 7 lakh visitors, including international tourists. With similar or higher numbers expected this year, the government is gearing up to offer a safe and enriching experience.