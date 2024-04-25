Altercation erupts over bicycle parking in Mangaldoi, one arrested

Mangaldoi, April 25: Tension gripped Mangaldoi's daily market as a father and son were reportedly attacked in Mangaldoi's Howli on Wednesday. The Mangaldoi police station swiftly responded, apprehending one individual.

The incident unfolded when Jiten Deka, a resident of Howli, visited the daily market and parked his bicycle in front of a commercial establishment. A dispute ensued when Imdad Ali, associated with the establishment, demanded the removal of the bicycle.

Amidst the altercation, an unidentified assailant struck Jiten Deka from behind, causing him to collapse. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting Jiten Deka's son, Shashanka Deka, to intervene and lodge a complaint at the Mangaldoi Police Station.

Acting promptly, the police registered a case and arrested Imdadul Ali. Further investigation is still on.