Allies turn rivals: BJP, AGP to clash at GP level in Bongaigaon Panchayat polls

Bongaigaon, Apr 27: Though the alliance between ruling BJP and its ally AGP is seen at the Anchalik Panchayat and Zila Parishad levels in the ensuing panchayat polls, Gaon Panchayat (GP) member nominees of both the parties are fighting the polls as bitter rivals in Bongaigaon.

According to people, AGP’s failure to deliver good governance to the natives of the Gaon Pachayats in its previous terms has become the electoral issue for the BJP candidates in these ensuing panchayat polls.

GP member candidates of AGP are trying to convince the voters of their panchayat areas that previous mistakes and discrimination will not be repeated in their next term if they are elected, some natives of Atugaon village informed.

Meanwhile, the GP member contenders of the BJP have continued their poll campaign with promises to offer equal and more opportunities to the voters if they are voted to power. Even the local BJP leaders have firmly assured the voters of getting benefits from all the government schemes if their candidates win in the panchayat polls, residents of Panchapur village revealed.

In most of the villages under AGP-ruled panchayats, many lanes and roads remain dilapidated, drinking tap-water facilities under Jal Jeevan Mission are still unavailable, many households have been deprived of getting PMAY houses, there is disparity in the selection of Orunodoi scheme beneficiaries and some particular contractors have been allotted construction works by the AGP. These allegations were made by the natives of some panchayats of Bongaigaon before the media.

Notably, political feuds, rivalries among leaders, apathy of development block-level offices, weak vigilance on the implementation of government schemes in panchayat areas and lenient action against corrupt officials of panchayats and blocks by the authorities are the key factors, the rural citizens believe, that have crippled the Panchayati Raj system in Bongaigaon district. So, the senior and conscious rural citizens are awaiting the new term of Gaon Panchayats with fresh hopes, as this time BJP is appearing as a better alternative to AGP for the voters in panchayat polls.

