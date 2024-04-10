Allegations of extortion against village head in Barpeta spark outrage

Barpeta, Apr 10: In a troubling incident, allegations of extortion have been levied against the village head of Nagaon village in Barpeta district.

As per sources, the village head, Dhananjay Pathak, has been accused of demanding money from residents in exchange for various services, including the issuance of a death certificate, sparking outrage among the local community.



The controversy unfolded when Pathak allegedly demanded a hefty sum of Rs 10,000 for providing a death certificate to the family of Kamini Kalita, a deceased resident of Nagaon village.



According to information received, the demand was made when Kalita’s son approached Pathak, seeking the necessary documentation following his mother's demise.



Meanwhile, a young man from the same village, Hemant Pathak, has come forward to level allegations against the village chief, highlighting the pervasive nature of the issue within the community.



In response to the alleged extortion, the aggrieved family members wasted no time in taking action. They lodged a formal complaint at the Barpeta Sadar police station, seeking justice against Dhananjay Pathak for his purported misconduct.



The incident has reignited concerns over corruption and malpractice within local governance structures, prompting calls for swift and decisive action to address the issue and restore trust in village administration.



As investigations into the matter unfold, residents eagerly await a resolution to ensure accountability and uphold the principles of transparency and integrity within their community.

