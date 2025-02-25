All eyes on Assam as Advantage Assam 2.0 gears up for grand kickoff

Guwahati, February 25: With just few minutes to go before "Advantage Assam 2.0 – The Investment and Infrastructure Summit" officially kicks off at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, anticipation is running high.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the summit at 10:30 am on Tuesday, in the presence of heads of missions from over 60 nations, Union ministers, chief ministers, top industry leaders, and business delegations from across the globe.

His address will be followed by the first session, "200 Years of Assam Tea: Vision for Global Leadership," which aims to highlight Assam’s legacy in the global tea industry and outline future strategies.

Touted as a "game-changer" for Assam, the two-day event has drawn some of the biggest names in the industry.

The latest addition to the marquee list of attendees is Mukesh Ambani, who landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 9:45 am and was received with a grand welcome by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Earlier in the morning, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, also arrived in Guwahati to participate in the summit.

Since Monday night, industrialists have been arriving in droves to be part of the grand summit.

The list of attendees includes renowned business leaders such as BK Goenka, Chairman of Welspun Group; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of Jindal Group; and Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group.

The momentum for the summit was set on Monday evening when the Prime Minister, after attending the grand “Jhumur Binandini” event at Sarusajai, inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Assam's traditional strengths and future potential.

From the renowned Muga silk to cutting-edge robotics technology, a diverse range of products captured PM Modi’s attention as he toured the stalls and engaged with participants.

Officials associated with ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025’ highlighted that a major highlight of the exhibition is its focus on showcasing the host state’s rich heritage alongside its promising future in innovation and industry.