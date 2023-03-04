All Assam Non-Provincialised Teachers–Employees Association holds protest in Dispur

Guwahati, March 4: The All Assam Non-Provincialised Teachers- Employees Association on Saturday staged a protest demanding provincialisation of all non-provincialised teaching staff posts.

The protest was held at Dispur, Last Gate where hundreds of teachers and staff gathered demanding their rights. They further raised slogans against the State Government and Education Minister.

A protestor while speaking to the media claimed that the state government only kept on giving assurances, but no concrete step was taken so far. “We are being fooled by the Government, if our demands are not met, we will continue with our protest and block roads and railways,” said another protestor.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the protesters.