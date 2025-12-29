All Assam Moina Parijat marks platinum jubilee with biennial session at Dergaon

Dergaon, Dec 29: Under the invitation of the Golaghat district Moina Parijat unit, the 18th biennial session of the All Assam Moina Parijat (AAMP) and the grand celebration of its platinum jubilee has been going on with festivities.

The four-day session, which stared on December 26, included among its programmes a colourful cultural procession this morning, enlivening the skies and winds of Porabangla at Marangi.

This vibrant cultural procession was inaugurated by the general secretary of the Sattriya Music Teachers’ Society and former Moina, Sada Saikia. In the cultural procession, the Moinas (children) amazed everyone by showcasing Bihu, singing and instrumental performances, bhaona, wedding plays, theatrical arts, and more.

The open meeting held under the chairmanship of Moina Gayatri Kalita of Sivasagar district was addressed by the chief editor Ratul Bora, explaining its objectives. At the outset, the Moinas of Golaghat district Moina Parijat, performed an inaugural song.

The Moinas who attended the meeting as speakers included Riddhi Borgohain from Dhemaji, Shruti Manjuri Goswami from Nalbari, Hritika Dona from Dhakuakhana, Kakoli Kalita from Guwahati, Rhritamraj Hazarika from Dibrugarh, and Monjit Nath from Kaliabar. The speeches were appreciated by the audience.

At the meeting, the vice-president of the AASU and former Moina Abhivartan Goswami, as well as Haraprabha Kachari, executive member of the 11th Thengal Kamargaon constituency of the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, delivered speeches.

Marangi Circle Officer Ranamoy Bhardwaj, the executive president of the organizing committee Manas Bardoloi, vice-president of AAMP Prafulla Bora, Luhit Bora, Pulina Kakoti, general secretary Biren Kalita, president of Golaghat District Moina Parijat Jogen Dutta, and organizational secretary Amrit Phukan, among others, were present in the meeting.

Moina Nichwit Pran Barua of Dibrugarh was congratulated for his drawing of the logo of the platinum jubilee celebration of AAMP.

Journalists and representatives of the AAMP were honoured by the organizing committee during the meeting. In the evening, the cultural programme in memory of Deven Dutta was inaugurated by actor Ujjwal Rajkhowa, also known as Bidur Bhai.

On Saturday, the flag hoisting programme was initiated by Moina Samiran Bora, along with 74 other flags, by the different representative Moinas from other districts. Minister Atul Bora received the salute of the marching participants.

In the all-Assam debating competition, 42 debaters participated. Speaking against the motion in the keenly contested debate on the topic ‘The expansion of science and technology harms the ecological balance’, Moina Baristha Bora of Namoni Lakhimpur district secured the best debater award.

Chimpi Bora (for the motion) of Golaghat and Pritismita Hazarika (for the motion) of Jorhat were declared as the second and third best debaters, respectively. Sampriti Dutta of Sivasagar and Tasmin Rahman of Dibrugarh were named for the jury’s special awards. Dr Rubi Bora and Dr Sanjoy Kr Hazarika were the judges.

As many as 4,500 Moinas from 22 district units of AAMP are taking part in the session. On the concluding day tomorrow, Minister Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Satradhikar Dr Pitambar Devagoswami, and others will attend the closing ceremony.