All 72 students fail at Dhubri girls' school amidst concerns over dismal performance

Dhubri, April 12: Maintaining their lead for the second consecutive year, boys have outperformed girls in the recently declared Class 10 board examinations.

The boys secured a pass percentage of 67.5%, while the figure for girls stood at 61.09%. Amid this underwhelming performance, Bidyapara Girls High School in Dhubri has drawn sharp attention for all the wrong reasons—none of its 72 Class X students managed to clear the HSLC exam this year.

Confirming the washout, the school’s academic in-charge and headmaster, Mohammad Ikbal Zulfikar Khandakar, described the outcome as “a moment of deep shock and reflection”.

He called on the state Education Department to initiate immediate reforms to prevent further academic decline.

“This result is more than disappointing—it’s a wake-up call. Urgent action is needed to address the gaps in teaching quality, student support, and overall accountability,” Khandakar told The Assam Tribune.

The development has triggered widespread outrage among parents, education activists, and local residents, many of whom are demanding a formal inquiry and swift corrective action.

Critics have pointed to poor classroom instruction, infrastructure deficiencies, and the absence of consistent academic monitoring as key factors behind the debacle.

Dhubri district has been underperforming in recent years, and this incident has further deepened the crisis.

While the state’s overall pass percentage stands at 63.98%, Dhubri trails at 54.89%—a figure now further eclipsed by Bidyapara Girls High School’s zero-pass result.

State education officials are expected to visit the school in the coming days to investigate the reasons behind the collapse and recommend structural changes to revive its academic environment.