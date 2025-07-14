Aligning with Congress betrays 855 Assam Agitation martyrs: MoS Margherita

Jorhat, July 14: In a scathing attack, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, on Monday, accused AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi of “betraying” the sacrifices of the Assamese people by aligning with the Congress — the very party he holds responsible for the deaths of 855 martyrs during the Assam Agitation.

Margherita’s remarks come amid heightened political activity in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in the run-up to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“Why should we even talk about those who once shouted 'Joi Aai Asom' and now stand with the very party — the Congress — that was behind the deaths of 855 Assamese martyrs? Their brand of politics must not be allowed to derail Assam’s path to progress,” the Minister said.

Taking further aim at the opposition, Margherita said, “Instead of wasting time discussing Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, or Gaurav Gogoi, we should focus on what we’ve delivered — from the Orunodoi scheme to the Jagiroad semiconductor project and financial aid to tea garden communities.”

The minister also pointed out that despite Akhil and Lurinjyoti holding MLA and MP positions respectively, their constituencies continue to lag in development.

“Unlike them, we are delivering on-ground results,” Margherita asserted.

With an eye on reclaiming traditional Congress strongholds, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ramping up its outreach in key constituencies like Titabor, Sivasagar, and Jorhat.

As part of this effort, MoS Margherita launched multiple development schemes in tea garden areas of Titabor, including infrastructure projects to improve road connectivity and enhance basic amenities.

Currently touring Titabor, the minister inaugurated several road construction projects aimed at boosting transport infrastructure in the tea belt and surrounding regions.