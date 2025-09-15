Alif Laila wins Nalbari's 82-yr-old Ulabari boat race amid Krishna Janmastami festivities

Nalbari, Sept 15: On the occasion of Krishna Janmastami, a traditional boat race was held at Ulabari Parghat of the Pagladia river in Nalbari district this afternoon. Nine teams coming from different parts of Nalbari and Kamrup districts – Mukalmua, Adhiyapara, Bullut, Kownarpur – took part in the competition.

In the contest the boat Alif Laila was adjudged the champion while the boat Jonbai got the second position.

It may be mentioned here that the Ulabari boat race, which has completed 82 years of existence, has been considered a role model of communal harmony among the Hindus and Muslims. While the traditional boat race is held to mark the occasion of Sri Sri Krishna Janmastami, the participant rowers belong to the Muslim community. They recite various songs depicting Lord Krishna.

The former president of the boat race organizing committee Ganesh Tamuly formally inaugurated the competition today. In his speech, Tamuly said that the Muslim rowers sing various songs as per the Hindu mythology during the boat race. The Ulabari Hitsadhini Puthibharal, a leading organization of the village, has been organizing this traditonal game in this river.

Thousands of people gathered in the village to witness the traditional boat race.