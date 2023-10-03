Alcohol-fueled altercation ends in tragedy: Man held after killing friend in Nagaon

Raha, Oct 3: A person was arrested for allegedly killing his friend after an altercation took place between them in Raha town in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjay Bordoloi.

The duo was indulged in drinking when the unfortunate incident occurred, police said.

According to police, the victim Ramu Bordoloi aged 40, was allegedly beaten by his friend Sanjay Bordoloi (35) after a scuffle on Sunday night at Uttar Balipara village.

The victim was later taken to Nagaon civil hospital for medical care and then was referred to Guwahati where doctors declared him brought dead, family members of the victim said.

Acting on the FIR lodged by the victim's family, police after investigation arrested Bordoloi.

In the meantime, Sanjay confessed that he engaged in a heated dispute with the deceased while they were both consuming alcohol together and in a moment of anger, he struck the victim on the head.