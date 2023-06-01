Alcohol consumption menace near Hanuman temple at Pathsala irks locals

Bajali, June 1: A section of people in the Pathsala area of Bajali sub-division in Assam alleged that local vendors sell vegetables by blocking roads where some people gather and drink alcohol and also misbehave with others who visit the temple, especially in the evening.

The vendors of the vegetable shops also block the way to the Temple which irked the people, locals claimed.

Dhritiraj Talukdar, President of Pathsala Students' Union said, "Devotees visiting the temple face inconvenience as the drunken people gather near the Hanuman temple. Many visitors have expressed their displeasure towards the Excise department turning a blind eye to the location of the shops close to the temple. Authorities should look into this matter."

Meanwhile, Jiten Talukdar, Secretary of Pathsala bazar committee said "There are two wine shops within 100 meter radius of the temple. So, I request the concerned authorities to initiate patrolling near the wine shops and Hanuman temple at Pathsala daily market."