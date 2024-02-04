Alarming bird mortality continues near Bindukuri Railway Station in Tezpur

Sonitpur, Feb 4: The bird mortality rate near Bindukuri Railway station in Tezpur has caused growing concern among nature lovers.

As per sources, since last Friday, over 150 birds have succumbed to unknown causes, prompting calls for immediate investigation and intervention.

Snake expert Saurabh Barkakati, expressing shock over the escalating death toll, alerted the forest department to take swift action. Subsequently, a team from the forest department arrived at the site to conduct an investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr Tirat Singh, a departmental doctor, has coordinated to provide necessary treatment to the affected birds.

Barkakati further informed that in some areas, stray dogs have fallen ill after consuming the carcasses of birds. He highlighted the potential ripple effect on various animals, including pets like dogs and cats, as the harmful toxin, if any, could spread through birds. The impact may extend to nearby villages, posing a threat to domestic birds, poultry and ducks.

Environmental conservation groups, including Nature and the Green Society in Assam, have expressed deep concern over this mysterious bird mortality, urging swift action to identify the root cause and mitigate the potential threat to both wildlife and domestic animals.