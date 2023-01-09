AKRSU stages protest at Kajalgaon; demands ST status, separate Kamatapur state

Chirang, Jan 9: The All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) staged a three-hour sit-in protest in front of the district collector's office at Kajalgaon in Chirang demanding a separate state for Kamatapur and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community. Hundreds of people took part in the protest on Monday.

While criticising BTR chief Pramod Boro and ABSU president Dipen Boro, AKRSU central general secretary Sunadhar Roy said that the demands should be immediately met by the government. Moreover, AKRSU president Boloram Roy has threatened to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The protestors raised slogans against the Assam Government, BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the protest.