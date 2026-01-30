AKRSU announces Padyatra on Feb 9 over ST status delay ahead of 2026 polls

Bongaigaon, Jan 30: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) on Friday announced a padyatra on February 9 across Bongaigaon and Chirang districts, protesting the government’s failure to fulfill the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Addressing a press conference in Bongaigaon on Friday, AKRSU leaders said Koch-Rajbongshi organisations have lost faith in the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of reneging on assurances related to the ST status demand.

“On November 29, 2025, when the government tabled the ST status Bill in the Assam Assembly, we felt hopeful. But now we have completely lost trust in the Chief Minister. He has misled us. That is why we have decided to launch the padyatra in February,” an AKRSU leader said.

The organisation also announced that black flags would be hoisted across districts on February 14, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, as a mark of protest.

“If the present government truly cares for Assam, it should act on the demands of the six communities seeking ST status. Instead of addressing the Koch-Rajbongshi issue, the government is diverting attention towards Hindu-Muslim politics. In Lower Assam, communities live together peacefully. If the government claims to stand for indigenous Hindus, why are we still denied ST status?” the leader asked.

AKRSU appealed to members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community not to vote for the BJP, alleging repeated betrayal of their aspirations.

The organisation claimed that government assurances on ST status have stalled and accused the administration of “offering lollipops in the name of dialogue” without taking concrete steps.

“We have learned that the Bill passed by the Assam Assembly has not yet been forwarded to the Centre, despite assurances that it would be sent within a month. We will no longer remain silent. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met,” the leader said, warning of intensified protests if the issue remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Thursday stated that it has received the proposal from the Assam government for granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in the state.

“The proposal for inclusion of Tai Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes has been received from the State government of Assam,” Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said in the Lok Sabha.

Uikey added that the inclusion process follows a prescribed procedure and is examined by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), noting that it is a continuous process.