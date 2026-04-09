Akhil Gogoi votes in Sivasagar, calls BJP ‘fascist’, eyes massive win

Sivasagar, Apr 9: Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, on Thursday, claimed that the people of Assam were voting to save democracy from the "fascist BJP government".

Gogoi, who is seeking re-election from the Sibsagar seat, claimed people of the state were turning up at polling booths in large numbers to change the government.

"We are facing an undemocratic government. It is a fascist government. The Chief Minister is a fascist," he alleged, speaking to the press after casting his vote.

"The BJP has done a lot of notorious things during its tenure. This time, the opposition will win comfortably and form the government," he claimed.

The Raijor Dal chief asserted that he would win the Sivasagar seat by over 50,000 votes.

Gogoi is locked in a triangular contest with two other NDA candidates. The BJP has fielded former MLA Kushal Dowari, while its ally nominated Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika from Sibsagar.

Meanwhile, Assam records 39.00 % voter turnout till 12:00 pm. Numbers rising steadily as queues build up across polling stations.

In a significant shift from the previous Assembly polls held in three phases in 2021, this year’s election is being conducted in a single phase, with over 2.5 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched political contests in the Northeast.

In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP-led alliance is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led opposition bloc seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.

PTI