Akhil Gogoi to contest from Sivasagar again in 2026, predicts '100%' victory

Guwahati, Dec 14: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, on Sunday, confirmed that he would contest again from Sivasagar in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, asserting that his victory is “100% certain”.

“I wish to be part of the government after winning from Sivasagar. If that happens, I hope to resolve every problem of the constituency within five years,” he told the press, adding that he would defeat the BJP candidate by a “massive margin”.

Gogoi also stressed that seat-sharing among parties under the Asom Sonmilito Morcha is crucial to halt what he described as the BJP juggernaut in Assam.

“Even if it is not publicly announced, alliance partners must be informed internally about seat allocation and contesting candidates,” he said.

The Sivasagar legislator further claimed that other leaders of the Morcha, including Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, shared the view that seat distribution should be finalised without delay.

Gogoi also sharpened his attack on Union Minister Pabitra Margherita in connection with the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg death case, alleging his involvement and demanding his arrest.

Responding to Margherita’s remark that Gogoi was indulging in “worthless controversy and politics”, Gogoi alleged that the Union minister was as involved in the case as Shyamkanu Mahanta.

“If Shyamkanu Mahanta is found to be a murderer, then Pabitra Margherita will be one as well,” Gogoi said, calling for immediate action against the Union minister.

Questioning the recently filed SIT charge sheet in the case, Gogoi termed it “mere pages” and alleged that it was prepared without a proper investigation in Singapore, where the incident allegedly occurred.

“The murder took place in Singapore and the investigation was conducted in Dispur. This charge sheet is not meant to punish the accused with life imprisonment or the death penalty,” he claimed.

He further accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of having “betrayed” the community by allegedly failing to ensure a thorough investigation, claiming the charge sheet was prepared for political use ahead of elections.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Nilima Devi dismissed Gogoi’s claims and said he would lose from Sivasagar even if elections were held today.

“If elections are conducted today, Akhil Gogoi will lose. The people of Sivasagar know what development he has done as their MLA,” Devi said, adding that Gogoi had done little beyond “shouting against the government”.

She claimed the BJP was in a strong position in Sivasagar and expressed confidence in the party’s prospects.

“There will be opposition, but BJP’s victory seems definite. A candidate who is dear to the public will contest from Sivasagar,” she added.