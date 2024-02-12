Akhil Gogoi raises concern over lack of investigation in police encounters in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 13: A recent revelation regarding police encounters in Assam has sparked concerns as data from May 10, 2021, to January 31, 2024, indicates that 34 individuals lost their lives during such incidents, while 131 people were injured in police firings.

The information was brought to light during a session in the Assam Legislative Assembly when Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi inquired about the Home Department's stance on these encounters.

What is particularly alarming is the absence of magisterial inquiries for each of these encounters. Investigations have only been initiated in about 97 cases, leaving a significant number without the scrutiny necessary to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

According to the Home Department's response, there has been no acknowledgment of fake encounters in Assam so far. This revelation has further fuelled concerns about the accuracy of information provided by the authorities and the potential lack of scrutiny over police actions.