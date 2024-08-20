Akhil Gogoi pushes for ban on indigenous land purchase by non-Assamese in Upper Assam

Guwahati, August 20: Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi has voiced his support for a concrete law that would prevent non-Assamese individuals from purchasing land from indigenous people in five districts of Upper Assam.

This demand has been put forward by 30 organisations protesting the assault of a national player in the district by three members of the non-Assamese community.

Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal, highlighted the importance of the proposed legislation, referencing the Chief Minister's plan to introduce a law during the autumn session of the Assembly starting August 22.

“The Chief Minister has announced plans to introduce a law during the autumn session of the Assembly to prevent the purchase of indigenous land in three districts of Lower Assam, including Barpeta and Goalpara. We urge the government to extend this law to include five more districts—Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Tinsukia,” he said.

Gogoi expressed that although such a law should “ideally apply to the entire state”, the current situation in the five Upper Assam districts justified their immediate inclusion in the proposed legislation.

"We will support this law only if these five districts are included,” he said.

Gogoi also called for local businesses in these districts to employ at least 90% Assamese workers and to incorporate the Assamese language in their signage.

"These demands are examples of healthy regionalism. They are not aggressive demands and will not harm any particular community,” he remarked.

Gogoi’s statements follow the August 13 assault on a minor national gold medallist, an arm wrestler, by three non-Assamese businessmen.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across the region, with 30 organisations staging demonstrations to condemn the attack.

In response to the growing tensions, the non-Assamese community of Sivasagar issued a public apology and offered Rs. 2 lakh in one-time assistance to the victim.

Gogoi also stressed the need for strict enforcement of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the wake of the attack on the minor.

"The offenders must be brought to justice," he added, highlighting the gravity of the situation.