Akhil Gogoi protest over power crisis; holds lamp, handmade fan

Guwahati, Sept 11: Following the power crisis in the state, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Monday protested outside the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Guwahati.

The MLA was seen holding a lamp and ‘bisoni’ (a hand-made fan of Assamese community) while he protests against the load shedding.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi citied All India Electricity Statistics (General Review) 2023 and said that when the other states are using more than 1,000 kilowatt hour of power, Assam is only using 384 kilowatt hour of electricity.

The government has not yet made any arrangements to use this amount of power, he added.

The people of Assam have been experiencing continuous load shedding amid the extreme heat wave like weather which is making it unbearable for them.