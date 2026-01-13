Akhil Gogoi fires salvo at BJP, vows land rights, power relief at Dhubri rally

Dhubri, Jan 13: Sivasagar MLA and the president of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi on Monday addressed a massive public rally at Geramari under Gauripur constituency, organized by the Dhubri District Raijor Dal with the support of its Gauripur Constituency Committee. Thousands of people attended the gathering.

In a fiery address, Gogoi strongly criticised Congress's new entrant Rezaul Karim Sarkar, asserting that Sarkar must withdraw his statements and apologise to the people of Assam. Emphasising Assam’s diversity, Gogoi said that every region has its own distinct identity, adding that neither can Sivasagar be turned into Dhubri nor Dhubri into Sivasagar.

He alleged that irresponsible remarks only serve to strengthen the BJP politically.

Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused the government of spreading fear and intolerance. He claimed that ordinary citizens now feel insecure about their identity in public spaces. Referring to his long history of political activism, Gogoi said he was undeterred by threats of imprisonment, stating that he had already been jailed 36 times and had over 165 cases registered against him for movements in support of farmers and the poor.

Recalling his visits to Dhubri, Gogoi alleged that when houses of the poor were demolished, no BJP leader came forward to help, whereas he himself was warmly received by the affected families. He accused the ruling party of distorting narratives to malign him. He further criticized the Chief Minister for, according to him, failing to address basic issues in government LP schools despite holding ministerial positions for nearly two decades.

During the rally, Gogoi also made a series of policy promises, asserting that if Raijor Dal comes to power, land pattas would be issued to all eligible landholders while the erosion-affected families would be rehabilitated with land. He promised free irrigation facilities for agricultural fields across Assam, free electricity for farmers, distribution of tractors to villages, and waiver of land revenue.

Gogoi also spoke of plans to establish village-level enterprises and training schools to address unemployment.

Concluding his address, Gogoi appealed to the people to support Raijor Dal, asserting that a change in government was necessary to safeguard the interests of farmers, labourers, and marginalised communities in Assam.





By

Correspondent