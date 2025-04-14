Akhil Gogoi calls for reunion of 'three Gogois' to strengthen Opposition

Tezpur, Apr 14: Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has reiterated the need for 'reunion of the three Gogois' – himself, Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi – for strengthening the Opposition's power in the state.

Akhil Gogoi, who was addressing a party meeting here on Saturday, further alleged that BJP agents are still active in the Congress party and they always derail the process of uniting the Opposition.

"Raijor Dal has been trying to unite the Opposition, but whenever any discussion is held for the alliance, a section from the Congress creates a chaotic situation to derail the process," he commented, adding that APCC president Bhupen Borah and MP Gaurav Gogoi are interested in the alliance process.

Asserting that Raijor Dal is a progressive regional political party, he said that if the party comes to power and he becomes the Chief Minister of the State, then he will always fight against the Centre to secure the legitimate rights of the common masses of the region.

"Apart from Raijor Dal, no any party has any vision to solve the unemployment problem. If we come to power we will give top priority to securing the rights of the common people, irrespective of caste and creed, including ensuring their land rights and improving the living standards of the people of tea garden areas," he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led central government, Akhil Gogoi further stated that through the GST the Centre has snatched away the state's right to collect revenue. He also said that the frequent increase in the prices of essential goods has become a regular affair under the BJP government.

AAP worker Rishiraj Kandinya and over 50 members from the AGP and AASU joined Raijor Dal at the event.





