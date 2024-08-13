Akhil Gogoi asks Assam CM to disclose wife's assets by August 22

Guwahati, August 13: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday to publicly disclose the list of properties owned by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, by August 22, the start of the upcoming autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

During a public meeting at Kendukona, Gogoi stated, “I have a few lists of properties that Sarma’s wife owns. Since he mentioned that these properties would be left for the public and not transferred to his children, he should make the list of assets public through the media channel his wife owns, ahead of the Assembly session.”

Gogoi further insisted that the Chief Minister should also make his will public, stressing on the importance of transparency regarding the future ownership of these assets.

“The people need to know on whose name the property will be transferred. If the will states that it will be transferred to the public, then, no one will cause any trouble for his family in this matter," he added.

Gogoi's dare comes in response to an earlier statement by Chief Minister Sarma, where he declared that all of his wife’s properties, including schools, resorts, and lands used for temples, are intended for the people of Assam.

"Our kids will not get these. When you’ll read the will, you’ll know," Sarma had said, also mentioning that assets like the family-owned news channel would eventually be handed over to the public.

The Chief Minister's remarks followed criticism from opposition parties, who accused him of targeting the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) in connection with artificial floods in Guwahati, potentially “due to disagreements with the institution's owner”.

The upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is expected to be tense, with Gogoi's ultimatum adding to the anticipation.