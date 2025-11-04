Akhil Gogoi alleges political cover-up in Zubeen Garg death investigation

Guwahati, Nov 4: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of “staging a drama in the name of justice” over the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi claimed that the investigation into the case has been reduced to a political spectacle intended to sway public sentiment ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of late Maniram Dutta, father of Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti president Pappu Dutta, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister’s recent remarks about declaring Zubeen Garg’s death a “murder case” and promising a chargesheet by December 8 were “nothing but theatrics” meant to win public trust.

“The Chief Minister will not deliver justice to Zubeen Garg. He is only staging acts to gain people’s trust and to protect those close to him,” Gogoi asserted.

The MLA alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had not followed judicial protocols in their probe, particularly in relation to Singapore’s legal process, where the singer died.

Gogoi claimed that the Assam government failed to issue a letter rogatory from an Indian court to Singapore, rendering any post-mortem or toxicology reports obtained from there inadmissible in Indian courts.

“The Singapore government’s investigation was not conducted under proper court procedures. Therefore, the Indian court will never accept those reports,” he said, adding that “it is an eternal truth that no accused in Zubeen Garg’s case will ever be punished.”

Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of orchestrating a cover-up to protect several individuals allegedly linked to the incident. He specifically named Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chief Minister’s wife, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and entrepreneurs Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, all of whom he claimed were present or involved in the North East Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform.

“Justice will not be served because most of the accused are associated with the BJP. The SIT questioned everyone, from Bihu committees to even a local snack vendor. But it has not interrogated Pabitra Margherita, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, or others close to the Chief Minister,” Gogoi alleged.

He further claimed that investigators had not visited the water body where Zubeen Garg reportedly died and that the team’s visit to Singapore yielded no meaningful information.

Gogoi also dismissed the Chief Minister’s recent statements regarding the receipt of toxicology and post-mortem reports from Singapore, calling them “routine formalities.”

“The CM will make a hue and cry when the chargesheet is filed, but it will lack credible evidence. This drama will continue until the elections, and once the BJP loses, the accused will walk free,” Gogoi said.

“The entire exercise is aimed at removing Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s name from the investigation and controlling the narrative”, he added.

The Sivasagar MLA concluded by calling the investigation manipulated and politically driven, accusing the government of transforming Zubeen Garg’s death into a tool for electoral propaganda.

“The entire probe has been turned into a political show. The government is dramatizing Zubeen Garg’s death in the name of justice,” Gogoi said, reaffirming his demand for a court-monitored independent investigation into the case.