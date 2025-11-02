AJYCP warns of economic blockade over Subansiri dam, demands report be made public

Guwahati, Nov 2: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a State-wide sit-in protest demanding an immediate halt to the construction of all large dams in Assam, including the ongoing Lower Subansiri hydropower project.

The organization warned that such projects pose a grave threat to Assam’s riverine civilization, culture, biodiversity, and ecological balance.

As part of the protest, every district unit of AJYCP observed a three-hour sit-in across Assam on Saturday. The organization warned that if the Centre fails to address the issue, it will launch an economic blockade against the Lower Subansiri project site at Gerukamukh on November 7.

The AJYCP said that the Lower Subansiri project has now completed its construction phase and started trial power generation, but the process was undertaken without making the expert committee’s report public. The organization demanded that the report be released immediately and no production be allowed until all expert recommendations are incorporated.

AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan said that environmental scientists and dam experts have already proven the catastrophic effects of large dam constructions in the region.

“We are not against industrial progress or electricity generation, but no development should come at the cost of our rivers, farmlands, or people’s safety,” the leaders asserted.

Referring to the devastation caused earlier by the release of water from the 405 MW Ranganadi project, the Parishad expressed deep concern that the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri dam, five times more powerful, could cause unimaginable destruction if operationalized. The organization reiterated its long-standing stand in favour of alternative and sustainable power generation methods instead of large dams.

The AJYCP leaders also criticized the BJP-led government for what they called a “complete reversal of stance.” They recalled that when the BJP was in Opposition, it had joined protests against large dams in Assam, but after coming to power at the Centre and in the State, it has accelerated dam construction projects.

The Parishad further alleged that the Centre’s plan to build around 64 dams across the Northeast, including the Dibang project, reflects a policy of environmental disregard and injustice towards Assam and its people.

“Even the expert committee formed by the government itself had warned against such construction, but the recommendations were completely ignored,” the organization added.

By Staff Reporter