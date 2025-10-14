AJYCP to launch series of protests seeking justice for Zubeen Garg from Oct 17

Guwahati, Oct 14: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced a series of protest programmes across Assam demanding justice for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose mysterious death has left the State in deep shock and sorrow.

Addressing the media, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that beginning October 17, the organisation will launch a State-wide campaign titled “Justice for Zubeen Garg.” Under this initiative, the Parishad will paste over 10 lakh stickers featuring Zubeen Garg’s photograph and justice slogans on vehicles throughout the State.

Marking one month since the singer’s death, the AJYCP will also hold a day-long fast on October 19 in all district headquarters. The programme will conclude in the evening with candlelight tributes to the departed artiste. Following the fast, Parishad members across Assam will light candles in front of Zubeen Garg’s portraits at home and share the images on social media with the slogans “Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Meanwhile, a massive online campaign demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg has taken social media by storm, with hundreds of his fans and admirers uniting under the hashtags #we-need-ZubeenGargJustice-within-10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The campaign gained further momentum after Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and his sister Palmee Borthakur posted their remarks using the hashtags. After the posts by Garima and Palmee, it has now transformed into a people’s movement as artistes, musicians, journalists, and common citizens flooded social media platforms with photos, videos, and tributes, all carrying the viral hashtags following the untimely and mysterious demise of the iconic singer.

Several prominent figures from Assam’s cultural fraternity have also voiced their support, calling on the government to take immediate action. The hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg has been trending across various social media platforms since the demise of the artiste.

The artiste community of Assam has also started a campaign urging people to sign a petition demanding a strict, transparent, and thorough investigation to ascertain the causes leading to the death of the cultural icon. As many as 3.80 lakh people have already signed the petition.

